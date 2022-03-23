Mental Fitness and the Importance of Conversation

In conversation with .... Greg Bateman

In this fourth and final episode of Season 2, Chris Howes, apprentice solicitor, was delighted to speak to Greg Bateman, a professional rugby player with the Welsh club Dragons and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the craft brewing company with a difference, People's Captain. In this podcast, Greg discusses his rugby career to date, and the mental health journey that he went on that led to him founding the People's Captain. Greg and Chris then explore the concept of mental fitness, and the importance of having open conversations about mental wellbeing.

About Greg Bateman

Greg Bateman is a professional rugby player who currently plays for Dragons. Greg started his career at London Welsh, followed by spells at Exeter Chiefs and Leicester Tigers. Alongside rugby, Greg founded the People's Captain in 2018, and the company and its sister foundation – The People's Captain Foundation – combine Greg's love of craft beer with a passion for mental health advocacy.

Listen to this complete Podcast here.

