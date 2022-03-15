Worldwide:
MergerMarket Dealcast Presents: Vibrant Tech Hub In Asia - SPACs & Take-privates Set Off In 2022 (Podcast)
15 March 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
To view the podcast please click
here.
In the third episode of our podcast mini-series on Tech M&A
in partnership with Mergermarket, Marcia Ellis, Global
Chair of our Private Equity Group, sat down with host Julie-Anna
Needham to talk about two major trends in Asia - U.S. listed
SPACs combining with Asia based tech companies and PE backed
take-privates of U.S. listed China headquartered tech
companies.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Worldwide
Misclassification Of The Independent Contractor
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff
The nuanced distinctions between employees and independent contractors matter greatly, and recent court opinions and legislative actions have challenged these classifications.
Minding Litigation: Strategies For Document Drafting
Jones & Keller PC
As trial lawyers and instructors for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, we are constantly dealing with contractual issues to forestall litigation. Over the years, we have seen what works and what doesn't...