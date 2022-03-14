self

Hosted by Simone Roach

From time to time we will revisit some of the most popular Ad Law Access blog posts. On this episode, we will cover a post from exactly two years ago today: Do Your Sponsorship Agreements Address Event Cancellation?

Over the past few weeks, a number of organizations have announced their plans to cancel conferences, festivals, and other events over fears about spreading the coronavirus. Undoubtedly, the companies who've paid to sponsor these events have by now pulled out their sponsorship agreements to see what those agreements say about what happens next.

When companies start to negotiate a sponsorship for an event, it's common to focus on the benefits of the partnership and to ignore the possibility that the event won't run as planned. After all, we're lucky enough to live in a world where that rarely happens. But when it does, it serves as an important reminder that companies sometimes need to plan for these contingencies.

Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2020/03/article.t-cancellation/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.