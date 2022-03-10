ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Collaborative Planning for a Business Exit can be very beneficial for business owners. On today's episode, our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen and her guests, Rob Wellendorf, a Business Exit Planning Expert and President at Executive Wealth Strategies and Mike Weaver, a managing member at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen explain the main vision and benefits of coordinating and collaborating with business owners and their professional advisors, the strategy that can be used to get this done and the efficiencies that come from this process. Listen in and learn ways to improve the results of your business exit.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.