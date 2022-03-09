ARTICLE

United States: Deals Of The Year 2021 North America: The Winners Podium

The New York State Thruway Service Areas Project was named Deal of the Year by Proximo Infra. Proximo's Deal of the Year list recognizes 2021's “groundbreaking North American transactions – and the firms that made them happen.”

Cozen O'Connor served as lead bond counsel in this deal, representing New York Transportation Development Corporation. This transaction financed the redevelopment on behalf of Empire State Thruway Partners by issuing its $270 million Exempt Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 (Tax Exempt) (AMT).

