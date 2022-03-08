Each year the lawyers from LB3 and consultants from TC2 contemplate what ICT trends are going to have an impact on enterprises in the year ahead. We may have missed a few things in 2020, like the importance of UC for a completely remote workforce, yet we've still identified a number of trends for 2021.

Listen to this 11 minute podcast as Laura McDonald and Kevin DiLallo, two of LB3's Partners, join TC2's Joe Schmidt as they rundown some of the topics that will be covered in the Staying Connected podcast series – Trends to Watch in 2021.

Listen now....

