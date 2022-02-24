ARTICLE

Every month of the year has an Ides. See Why Husbands Should Listen To Their Wives . . .

This year the Ides will be doubly significant for licensees under the California Financing Law, Cal. Fin. Code § 22000 et seq.

First, March 15 is the due date for licensees to submit their annual reports to the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation. Licensees must complete the report online on the Department's website at https://docqnet.dfpi.ca.gov. Licensees must log in to the self-service portal in order to complete the report.

Second, all CFL licensees must complete the transition of their licenses to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS). State regulators created the NMLS so that lenders and other financial service companies can create and maintain a single record to apply for, maintain, renew or surrender licenses in one or more states.

Remembering "Big Bill"

Regular readers of this blog will know of my particular fondness for Tonopah, Nevada the "Queen of Nevada's Silver Camps". On this date in 1911, a terrible fire broke out in the Belmont Mine in Tonopah, Nevada. The mine was rich but deadly. Miners descended over a thousand feet in a cage to wrest the rich ore from the earth. According to the Tonopah Daily Bonanza:

[H]eroism of an unusual quality of bravery was shown by William Murphy, known as "Big Bill" Murphy (who) according to all reports, made three descents in the Belmont cage on the first two of which he brought to the surface a number of his comrades but on the third and last trip down he was evidently overcome and met death as a hero fighting for the lives of his fellow workmen.

Big Bill's sacrifice has not been forgotten. The Town of Tonopah honors "Big Bill's heroism with this statue

Bill Bill rests in the Old Tonopah cemetery:

