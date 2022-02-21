ARTICLE

Guest:

Stephanie Sharp

An accomplished attorney with a proven track record of developing and leading the legal and compliance departments for a hospital system. Stephanie's Expertise includes: Antitrust, Clinical Research, Contract Negotiation, Regulatory Compliance, Privacy & Information Security, Software Licensing & Information Technology, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Tax, Securities, Fraud & Abuse, Commercial Real Estate.

Today's episode is intended to give insight and practical advice to anyone who has thought about leaving corporate America to start their own business. Listen in as our host Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen and her guest, Stephanie Sharp, an attorney with Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen give you some initial non-legal advice about starting your business, financial items for consideration, factors that help determine the legal structure of your business, ideas on how to protect personal assets as well as lessons learned from others who have started a business.

Originally published January 25, 2022

