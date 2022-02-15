Following eight years of support for general corporate and transactional matters, Shulman Rogers was proud to support Octopus Interactive in its sale to T-Mobile.

Octopus Interactive is the largest national network of interactive video screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles—helping to enhance the rideshare experience through games, prizes, infotainment and interactive video ads.

This acquisition will help Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA enhance its suite of advertising products by adding premium interactive video inventory for major brands to connect with the 18-49 rideshare audience in a captive setting.

"We're grateful to have had Shulman Rogers in our corner since inception. When executing such a major transaction like this you need the right team that understands your business inside and out," said Cherian Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of Octopus Interactive.

The Shulman Rogers deal team was led by Scott Museles, Paul Schwinn and Keith Marshall and was supported by Aaron Ghais, Bob Canter, Felix Kushnir, Tim Bryan, Mark Maier, Greg Grant, Marc Bergoffen, Eric von Vorys, Larry Eisenberg, Hunter Haines, Justin Meltzer and Jenny Ramsburg.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Cherian Thomas and Brad Sayler and their team throughout the life cycle of their business – from helping them secure financing and institutional capital in their earliest stages to navigating their pivot from Spotluck to Octopus in 2018 to this successful sale to T-Mobile," said Museles. "The sky is the limit with this team and we know T-Mobile will derive lots of growth and success from this acquisition."

Read the full press release from T-Mobile USA HERE.

