NFA extended relief through the end of 2022 from the requirement to conduct on-site annual inspections of branch offices and guaranteed introducing brokers. Firms may conduct these examinations remotely.

In a notice to its members, NFA clarified that a member who conducts a remote examination in 2021 is still eligible to conduct a remote examination in 2022 if "its risk assessment indicates it is appropriate to do so."

