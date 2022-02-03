Pryor Cashman is proud to celebrate Black History Month 2022. We celebrate the achievements, contributions, successes, and wins of the Black and African-American community in the United States of America. We acknowledge the community's triumphs and the impacts of their rich cultural contributions on our nation's past, present, and future.

According to NPR, "There is no American history without African American history," said Sara Clarke Kaplan, executive director of the Antiracist Research & Policy Center at American University in Washington, D.C. The Black experience, she said, is embedded in "everything we think of as 'American history.' "

Black History Month celebrations began over 100 years ago when historian Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. Woodson endeavored to expand the nation's awareness of Black history and celebrate its achievements as a 'serious area of [historical] study.' The observance was expanded from a week-long celebration to an entire month through a formal designation by President Gerald R. Ford during the United States of America's bicentennial festival in 1976.

Today, as we aim for continued progress toward a more equitable nation for all, we welcome the opportunity to learn more and celebrate the ways our cumulative experiences strengthen our country.

