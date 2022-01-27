ARTICLE

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC Settles with Company Over Failure to Post Negative Reviews

Companies often ask us whether they can highlight positive reviews without mentioning negative ones. The good news is that there are ways to do that, but when the conversation veers from highlighting positive reviews to suppressing negative ones, things get trickier. This afternoon, the FTC announced its first case involving a company's failure to post negative reviews, and the settlement helps illustrate what companies can and cannot do.

