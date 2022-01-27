ARTICLE

In 2005, Nevada stopped issuing ceremonial charters to corporations when it introduced its e-SOS processing system. A ceremonial charter is basically a charter printed by the Nevada Secretary of State's office on colored paper that is suitable for framing. The Secretary of State is once again making ceremonial charters available - for a price. That price is $100. A ceremonial charter and/or a certificate of good standing may be ordered through the Secretary of State's Copies Division via e-mail at copies@sos.nv.gov or fax at 775-684-5645.

