Randy Bullard authored an article for Daily Business Review discussing the growth of Miami's tech scene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic "has created the Great Dispersion, spreading tech talent around the world, and one of the biggest winners of this phenomenon is Miami," Randy wrote. "During the pandemic, Miami has received the highest year-over-year tech worker migration of any other U.S. city, compared with the same period a year earlier. Recently, scores of tech heavyweights—like the founders of Shutterstock and SwagUp, and financial institutions of all asset classes like Founders Fund, Blackstone, and Millennium Partners—have also moved to the city, bringing credibility and energy to what's been dubbed Miami's Magic Moment."

He added: "Ultimately, sustained growth and investment by the financial community—and its interest in Miami—will depend on how many successful exits it can produce. In order to reach those milestones, homegrown startups will need to achieve both growth and scale through credible and profitable business models. These types of companies are critical in attracting continued investments from venture capital and private equity firms and creating a local investor base that can fund the next generation of startups. By that measure, Miami has prepared a foundation to succeed and continues to cast its spell among the tech community."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Originally published by Daily Business Review

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved