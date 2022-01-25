On January 5, 2022, Parthenon Capital Partners announced that it will acquire RSM US Wealth Management LLC.

Under the terms of the transaction, Parthenon Capital Partners ("Parthenon") will acquire RSM US Wealth Management LLC ("RSM US Wealth Management") and will rename it Choreo, LLC ("Choreo"). The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parthenon, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a growth-oriented private equity firm that utilizes industry expertise to invest in growth companies in service and technology industries.

RSM US Wealth Management, based in Chicago, Illinois, is the RIA arm of the RSM US LLP accounting firm providing clients with audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. As of April 2021, RSM US Wealth Management reported roughly $7.5 billion in assets under management and $3.1 billion in assets under advisement.

