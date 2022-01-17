Companies are increasingly re-evaluating their needs for Unified Communications-as-a-Service ("UCaaS") solutions, and many are taking steps to address their quickly changing UCaaS requirements. This is particularly important in the age of COVID when the necessity to support work from home and the hybrid office are at the forefront.

In this 12-minute podcast, TC2's Technical Director, David Lee, and Joe Schmidt discuss some of the key inputs for evaluating UCaaS solutions including building a strategy, procuring the solution, and selecting the right provider and feature set to meet your company's needs.

If you'd like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Unified Communication & Collaboration and Success Stories.

Originally published November 11, 2021.

