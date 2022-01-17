self

In an unusual warning to companies running Java applications with Log4j in their environments, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently cautioned that it "intends to use its full legal authority to pursue companies that fail to take?reasonable?steps to protect consumer data from exposure?as a result of Log4j[] or similar known vulnerabilities in the future." All companies with consumer information should take heed, assessing information security risks on their systems and devices and implementing policies to guard against foreseeable risks.

