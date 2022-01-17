United States:
FTC Advises Companies To Remediate Log4j Vulnerability (Podcast)
17 January 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
In an unusual warning to companies running Java applications
with Log4j in their environments, the Federal Trade Commission
(FTC) recently cautioned that it "intends to use its full
legal authority to pursue companies that fail to
take?reasonable?steps to protect consumer data from exposure?as a
result of Log4j[] or similar known vulnerabilities in the
future." All companies with consumer information should take
heed, assessing information security risks on their systems and
devices and implementing policies to guard against foreseeable
risks.
Blog Post -www.adlawaccess.com/2022/01/article.-vulnerability/
