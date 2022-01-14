Comcast recently announced the closing of their acquisition of Masergy, a provider of managed WAN and cloud-based services. Individually, these weren't two heavyweights in the ICT arena, but the combined entity might be worth considering for enterprise buyers of ICT.

In this 10-minute podcast Deb Boehling, a Partner at LB3, Jack Deal, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt discuss the merger of Masergy and Comcast and offer some tips on what enterprises need to consider before engaging this new organization.

Originally published November 1, 2021

