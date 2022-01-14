self

New York lawmakers announced a bill aimed at imposing sustainability reporting requirements on the fashion industry. If passed, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act would generally require major fashion retailers to map their supply chains, make various disclosures on their websites, and commit to reducing their environmental impact.

The law would broadly apply to fashion retail sellers and manufacturers with more than $100 million in gross revenue that do business in New York. These companies would have to use good faith efforts to map a minimum of 50% of their suppliers by volume across all tiers of production, from raw material to final production. Based on this exercise, companies would have to disclose certain information on their websites.

