If you buy technology and services from a value added reseller (VAR), it's important that you also have direct relationships with the key product manufacturers – also known as OEMs (short for original equipment manufacturers) – because those are the producers of the products you purchase through the VAR. Nowhere is this more important for most companies than with one of the bigger OEMs... Cisco.

In this 10 minute podcast, Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt look at how Cisco's enterprise interactions are evolving and offer guidance on how you can get the most value out of your Cisco relationship.

Originally published September 28, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.