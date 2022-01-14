ARTICLE

Value added resellers are an important part of the ICT ecosystem, and without them a lot of great products and services would never make it to the enterprise. But what are value added resellers, or VARs, and why do they exist?

Listen to this 10-minute podcast as Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt describe what VARs do, explain some of the nuances of their pricing, and offer up some tips to help you get the most value from your value added reseller.

Originally published September 22, 2021

