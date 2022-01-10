Tune in to this week's episode as we kick off the series on Philanthropy. Our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver teams up with her two guests, Mike Weaver, a partner at Vandenack Weaver and Mark Weber, a philanthropic consultant at Legacy Spectrum Advisors to discuss Private Foundations. Learn about the technical side of a Private Foundation and how it differs from other types of 501c3s. They also cover how to fund a private foundation, how they differ from a Donor Advised Fund and how they are affected by taxes and recent legal activity. Listen in to get the latest information on the benefits of a private foundation.

Originally published August 17, 2021 .

