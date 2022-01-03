San Francisco – December 29, 2021 – Cooley advised Calibrate Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in early-revenue automation and artificial intelligence technology companies, on the closing of its second fund at $97 million. Partner Jordan Silber led the Cooley team advising Calibrate Ventures.

"Raising a second fund is a testament to the visionary founders Calibrate has supported since we founded the firm in 2017," Jason Schoettler, managing partner at Calibrate Ventures, said in a news release. "Every day, these entrepreneurs find new ways to deploy AI to improve the way we work, live and communicate."

The new fund will build on the firm's strong track record of investing in early-stage AI and automation startups rapidly transforming industries such as education, healthcare, logistics, law, financial services, manufacturing and transportation.

Calibrate invests in visionary founders leveraging advanced automation to unlock human and economic potential. Whether it involves AI software or a robot, Calibrate defines automation as applying technology to a task, process or workflow to make it safer, cheaper, faster, more reliable or more sustainable. The firm invests early in seed or Series A companies, and then partners with founders all along their growth journeys by providing hands-on guidance for their go-to-market, marketing and communications, business development and sales strategies.

