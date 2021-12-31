The Federal Reserve Board provided notice of the 2021 aggregate global indicator amounts for purposes of the global systemically important bank holding company ("GSIB") surcharge under the regulatory capital rules. The updated amounts went into effect on December 17, 2021.

The FRB is required to provide notice of aggregate global indicator amounts under its rule on risk-based capital surcharges for GSIBs. The rule also outlines the methodology the FRB uses to identify GSIBs in the United States.

