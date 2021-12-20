ARTICLE

United States: Nota Bene Episode 156: The Corporate Investor Movement Toward Environmental, Social, And Governmental Policies With Allison Troianos And Ariel Yehezkel (Winter Repeat) (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This episode was originally published on December 2, 2020 as Episode 106.

Company investors and consequently, corporate boards, are acknowledging the importance of implementing good environmental, social, and governmental (“ESG”) policies to help mitigate risk, attract quality leadership, and establish satisfied employees. In this episode, we're exploring the benefits of implementing ESG's for all corporate stakeholders.

Joining Michael for this conversation are two guests, Allison Troianos and Ariel Yehezkel.

Allison Wu Troianos is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin New York office. Allison's practice focuses on advising companies on a broad range of corporate transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, venture capital financings and corporate governance.

Ariel Yehezkel is a partner in the Sheppard Mullin New York office. He is the Practice Group Leader of the firm's Corporate and Securities Practice Group. He concentrates his transactional practice on domestic and cross border mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, growth capital, minority investments, financing, joint ventures, equity arrangements, and general corporate matters.

Thank you for listening! Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to the show to receive every new episode delivered straight to your podcast player every week.

If you enjoyed this episode, please help us get the word out about this podcast. Rate and Review this show in Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher Radio, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. It helps other listeners find this show.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What are environmental, social, and governmental considerations and why are investors paying closer attention to them?

How did ESGs develop over the years?

Are there mandatory rules in the U.S. regarding ESG compliance?

What steps is the European Commission taking to institute regulations around ESGs?

Why are investors showing a preference towards companies with established corporate ESGs?

How are private equity companies establishing criteria for investment funds based on ESGs?

Is there a connection between improved financial performance and implementation of company ESGs?

Why are ESGs a greater force for change than government regulation?

How can companies start integrating ESG plans into their businesses?

Is there tension between the planning and implementation of ESGs?

How are professional service providers like law firms integrating ESGs in their own industry?

How do ESGs appear in public companies?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.