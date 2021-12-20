The recent announcement by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco of major changes in corporate enforcement policy signals a strong commitment by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to more rigorous scrutiny of prior corporate misconduct, greater focus on holding individuals accountable, and renewed emphasis on the utilization of monitorships to ensure compliance.1 Kenneth Polite, Assistant Attorney General (AAG) for the Criminal Division, who is responsible for implementing this new policy, was recently interviewed.2 His remarks, which focused on the "carrot and stick" approach and the benefits of proactively implementing strong compliance programs, provide valuable guidance on what companies should expect and steps that can be taken now in order to be in the best position for addressing government investigations of alleged corporate wrongdoing.

TAKEAWAYS FROM AAG POLITE'S INTERVIEW:

The framework of the new policy is modeled on a "carrots and sticks" approach . According to Polite, the most effective way to "change the landscape and culture within the corporate environment" is to use both incentives and potential punishments to encourage companies to be more "proactive" in efforts to ensure compliance. On the "sticks" side, Polite said that companies should expect significant scrutiny and oversight "both from an individual and corporate perspective," noting that "there's no greater deterrent than the exposure of an individual to jail time." On the "carrots" side, Polite said that cooperation is "critical" and in the context of a question regarding non-prosecution agreements (NPAs) and deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs), he highlighted the value of rewarding companies and people "making the right decisions."

Footnotes

1 "DOJ Announces Major Changes in Corporate Enforcement Policies," Oct. 29, 2021, available at https://www.winston.com/en/thought-leadership/doj-announces-major-changes-in-corporate-enforcement-policies.html.

2 "New DOJ Crime Chief Talks 'Carrot And Stick' Enforcement," Dec. 8, 2021, available at https://www.law360.com/articles/1447069/new-doj-crime-chief-talks-carrot-and-stick-enforcement.

