California's Department of Financial Protection & Innovation has complied this summary of new laws that affect or may otherwise be of interest to persons licensed by the department. In general, these laws will take effect on January 1, 2022. See Just When Does That Law Take Effect?

As the new year quickly approaches, lenders and brokers licensed under the California Financing Law are reminded that they must transition to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System by New Year's Day.

