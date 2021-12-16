Hosted by Simone Roach

For decades, the FTC has explained that the omission of information can lead to liability. It is also a canon of statutory construction that an amendment helps reveal legislative intent. And of course, your mother put it simply: words that you say (and take back) have meaning.

Earlier this month, the Commission released its draft Strategic Plan for 2022 to 2026, which included a glaring revision to the FTC's Mission Statement.

See the blog post: www.adlawaccess.com/2021/11/article...strategic-plan/

