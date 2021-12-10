Maxim Group LLC, Roth Capital Partners, and EF Hutton were named underwriters in the announcement of the upcoming Phoenix Motorcars, Inc. initial public offering. According to Law360, the electric vehicle company "designs and installs electric drivetrains into vehicles and sells electric charging stations for commercial and residential use." The publication further states:

Electric vehicle and charging station company Phoenix Motorcars made public its plans Monday for a $150 million initial public offering guided by Loeb & Loeb LLP and underwriters' counsel Pryor Cashman LLP. Anaheim, California-based Phoenix Motor Inc. did not include details of the number of shares it will offer or the price they would be sold at in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but did say proceeds from the IPO will be used for matters including funding its research and development, expanding its intellectual property portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

Partner Ali Panjwani, the co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Corporate Group, represents underwriters Maxim Group LLC, Roth Capital Partners, and EF Hutton in this listing.

Learn more about this news in the resource linked below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.