On October 28, 2021, at the American Bar Association's National Institute on White Collar Crime, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco announced revisions to the Department of Justice's policies, all designed to strengthen DOJ's response to corporate crime. Deputy AG Monaco outlined major policy changes focused on individual accountability, when cooperation credit will be given to corporations, how corporations' prior history of misconduct will be evaluated, and when corporate monitors will be imposed. Deputy AG Monaco said these changes were just the beginning of DOJ's efforts to further incentivize corporations to embrace a culture of compliance, and she also announced the creation of a new DOJ Advisory Group that will focus on additional potential policy shifts. Both were also discussed in DOJ's Memorandum published the same day, titled "Corporate Crime Advisory Group and Initial Revisions to Corporate Criminal Enforcement Policies."

As noted, Deputy AG Monaco's remarks focused on four key issues:

Individual Accountability . Deputy AG Monaco stated that "accountability starts with the individuals responsible for criminal conduct" and reiterated that the DOJ's first priority in corporate criminal matters is to prosecute the individuals who commit and profit from corporate malfeasance. She indicated that prosecutors are urged to "be bold" in holding accountable those who commit criminal conduct, noting the existing Federal Principles of Prosecution require only that a prosecutor believe a person has violated the law and that the admissible evidence is probably sufficient to obtain a conviction. This statement was particularly pointed in connection with prosecution of senior executives, which Deputy AG Monaco acknowledged were difficult cases that the government would sometimes lose.

Deputy AG Monaco also announced the formation of the Corporate Crime Advisory Group, which will include representatives from every part of the department involved in corporate criminal enforcement. The group will focus on issues like corporate monitors, repeat offenders, and NPA and DPA non-compliance, as well as offer recommendations on prioritizing individual accountability and enforcement. And Deputy AG Monaco previewed certain potential shifts that may come out of that group.

Corporate Repeat Offenders . Deputy AG Monaco emphasized that DOJ will focus on companies who are the subject of multiple DOJ investigations, and noted that an immediate area for consideration is whether Non-Prosecution Agreements and Deferred Prosecution Agreements are appropriate for certain recidivist companies.

In her speech, Deputy AG Monaco also set forth five key takeaways that she clearly sought to drive home for all listeners:

Companies must proactively assess their internal compliance programs to ensure adequate monitoring and remediation of misconduct or risk the costs of such failures in the future.

Companies under investigation can expect DOJ's comprehensive review of their full criminal, civil, and regulatory records.

Companies cooperating with the government must identify all individuals involved in corporate misconduct and produce all non-privileged information of such involvement in order to obtain cooperation credit.

There is no default presumption against corporate monitors.

The administration will take further steps to better combat corporate crime.

Deputy AG Monaco's remarks, and the overall shift in enforcement priorities, are in line with other recent statements by top U.S. government attorneys, both at the ABA conference and before. Although the precise impact of some of these policy shifts will only be seen over time, it is plain that corporations (and financial institutions in particular) should expect a more aggressive approach from DOJ and other enforcement agencies as the Biden administration moves forward. Companies under investigation must be prepared to disclose information related to an increasingly wider circle of employees who may have been involved in misconduct if they want to be seen as cooperative, and they will also face increased pressure to demonstrate that "root causes" of wrongful conduct have been addressed and that their compliance programs and controls are effectively implemented and resourced at the time of resolution.

This shift in approach is not only important for companies under investigation, however. Companies that are not currently under DOJ scrutiny should also actively review and invest in their compliance programs and increase their focus on corporate cultures of accountability and compliance such that, in the event that an investigation ever ensues, they are well positioned. Indeed, DOJ's focus on "incentivizing responsible corporate citizenship, a culture of compliance and a sense of accountability" makes it all the more important to focus on such issues long before a company becomes the focus of department investigations.

