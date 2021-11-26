This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Shiva Sandill. Shiva is a partner in Foley's Chicago office with a practice focused on corporate transactions. In this discussion, Shiva reflects on growing-up in military family, attending college at Howard University, and law school at Boston College. Shiva shares why he switched his focus from med school to law school and reflects on his experience as a lateral attorney to Foley, joining after spending a number of years in-house. Finally, Shiva gives great advice on the importance of relationship building and self-awareness. Listen to the full discussion below.

Shiva's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Foley Office: Chicago

Chicago Practice Area : Corporate Transactions

: Corporate Transactions Hometown : Washington, D.C.

: Washington, D.C. College : Howard University

: Howard University Law School: Boston College





The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.