Leading Microsoft Partner and digital solutions company Catapult System, LLC has been acquired by Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. The multimillion-dollar transaction will significantly increase Quisitive's presence in North America with four employee hubs and a new headcount of over 700 employees, including 280 Microsoft Certified Professionals. According to the related press release:

"Our team is thrilled to be joining Quisitive as our shared philosophy, culture, and focus on customer service is a clear fit with the Catapult brand and reputation. Quisitive is building a novel solution provider with both the broad technical expertise to serve expansive customer needs and the rigorous business acumen that turns implementation into genuine strategy. That level of service and expertise will bring remarkable value to our joint customers," said Catapult Systems CEO Terri Burmeister.

Pryor Cashman represented Catapult in the transaction. The team included John Crowe, partner and co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Corporate Group and Mergers + Acquisitions (M&A) practice, and partner Elizabeth Fei Chen.

