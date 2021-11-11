This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Steven Chameides. Steve is a partner in Foley's Washington D.C. office, with a practice focused on corporate transactions, financing, and international trade. In this discussion, Steve reflects on growing-up in Queens, NY, and attending the University of Michigan for both college and law school. He also shares about the four years he spent as an officer in the Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps during the Vietnam War. He details the wide-range of things he learned and experienced during that time, including spending three years at sea. Steve also discusses his transition back to private practice after serving. He shares how he built a hybrid practice including both litigation and transactions, with a focus on maritime and aviation law. He also reflects on how Foley has supported his practice over the past three decades and provides wonderful advice on the importance of embracing challenging and learning that it's okay to make mistakes. Listen to the full discussion below.

Steven's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Practice Area : Corporate Transactions

: Corporate Transactions Foley Office: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Hometown : Queens, NY

: Queens, NY College : University of Michigan

: University of Michigan Law School: University of Michigan Law School

