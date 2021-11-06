ARTICLE

United States: Michelle Ross, Chief Executive Officer Of Vision Media, On Building Your Own Bridge To The C-Suite

How do the most effective business leaders prepare for the unexpected? In Winston & Strawn's series, She Persisted: Leaders on Change & Opportunity, prominent female legal and business leaders share how they deliver measurable value to their companies and weigh in on the most pressing issues facing their businesses.

Michelle Ross is the chief executive officer of Vision Media, providing engagement solutions to the world's largest entertainment companies. In her 25-year career, she has also served as chief operating officer and general counsel and has overseen multiple corporate initiatives in areas including M&A, data & analytics, technical accounting, strategic communications, and governance risk and compliance. She recently spoke with Eva Davis, co-chair of Winston & Strawn's Global Private Equity Practice, for an event co-sponsored by the Association of Corporate Counsel Women in the House Network.

