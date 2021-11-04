Spenser Skates, Co-Founder and CEO of Amplitude Analytics, will share his company's direct listing experience with us during our webinar, Direct Listings: Experiment or New Paradigm?, on November 3, 1:00pm ET. Amplitude completed its direct listing in September 2021.

Register here.

About the Webinar

Due to market structure and regulatory changes, the traditional capital-raising path for entrepreneurial companies has evolved. For companies in certain sectors, the firm commitment IPO may no longer be the goal. Successful direct listings have led many to consider this approach as an alternative. But is it an alternative appropriate for a broad array of companies, or best-suited to tech unicorns? During this session, we will discuss:

The basics of a direct listing,

Legal requirements, timing, and costs compared to an IPO,

The marketing process, market-making, and liquidity,

The stock exchange rules, and

Capital-raising in connection with a direct listing.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.