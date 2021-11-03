On October 19, 2021, Cooley fund formation attorneys Eric Doherty and Jimmy Matteucci led a presentation on "Market Trends and Fund Structuring Twists" during the 2021 RAISE Global Summit, which bills itself as "the premier event for LPs to find the next generation of venture capital firms." The presentation focused primarily on rolling funds, scout funds and other market observations.
For the full list of topics and complete presentation, please see below:
Rolling funds
- What rolling funds are and where they fit in the ecosystem
- Advantages and limitations of rolling funds
Scout funds
- Benefits and complexities of scout funds
- Related deal-by-deal carry models
Other market observations
- Trends in carried interest and management fee terms
- Other emerging trends in fund terms
Click here to see presentation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.