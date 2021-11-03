ARTICLE

On October 19, 2021, Cooley fund formation attorneys Eric Doherty and Jimmy Matteucci led a presentation on "Market Trends and Fund Structuring Twists" during the 2021 RAISE Global Summit, which bills itself as "the premier event for LPs to find the next generation of venture capital firms." The presentation focused primarily on rolling funds, scout funds and other market observations.

For the full list of topics and complete presentation, please see below:

Rolling funds

What rolling funds are and where they fit in the ecosystem

Advantages and limitations of rolling funds

Scout funds

Benefits and complexities of scout funds

Related deal-by-deal carry models

Other market observations

Trends in carried interest and management fee terms

Other emerging trends in fund terms

Click here to see presentation

