San Diego – October 29, 2021 – Cooley advised ClickUp, a workplace productivity company, on its $400 million Series C financing, which brings its valuation to $4 billion. Lawyers Kevin Rooney, John Stellini, JP Tarbutton, Kristina Krasnikova, Rebecca Ross and Patrick Stewart led the Cooley team advising ClickUp.

Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global co-led the round, which also included participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Meritech Capital Partners, as well as existing investors Georgian Partners and Craft Ventures. ClickUp will use the funding to double down on growth in Europe, with 600 new jobs and new headquarters set for Ireland to handle research and development, operations and sales.

"ClickUp's sole purpose has always been to make the world more productive. Time is our most valuable resource and we are committed to giving people more time to focus on what matters most to them," Zeb Evans, CEO and founder of ClickUp, said in a news release. "We believe software should make people more productive and efficient. I'm thrilled about our next chapter and accelerating the innovations that deliver on this promise to our customers."

Billing itself as "one app to replace them all," ClickUp offers a set of tools to let users tackle project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat and goals from a single platform. Fully customizable, ClickUp works for every type of team, so everyone can use the same app to plan, organize and collaborate. It is trusted by millions of users and more than 100,000 teams at some of the world's best companies.

