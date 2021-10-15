"New York startups keep breaking records. Investors infused young technology firms based in the New York metropolitan area with a record $13.3 billion in venture capital from July through September, according to a report from CB Insights, topping the record-setting $11.6 billion for the first quarter of the year."

Crain's New York Business, October 13, 2021

