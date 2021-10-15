United States:
$13 Billion In 3 Months: City Tech Startups Raising Money At Record Pace
15 October 2021
Cooley LLP
"New York startups keep breaking records. Investors infused
young technology firms based in the New York metropolitan area with
a record $13.3 billion in venture capital from July through
September, according to a report from CB Insights, topping the
record-setting $11.6 billion for the first quarter of the
year."
Read the article
(subscription required)
Crain's New York Business, October 13,
2021
