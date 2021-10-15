ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In our third episode of the series on Business Exit Strategies our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver, talks to Cheri Duryea, President of Duryea Strategic Marketing, about the importance of a company's brand when they are looking to sell, or any other time for that matter. The episode begins by defining the term brand, then moves on to discuss why a strong brand is important and how to develop one, how to measure the value of a brand and finally, some strategies to enhance a brand prior to selling. If you are a business owner, listen in for some tips you can use to strengthen your brand.

self

Originally Published 03 August 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.