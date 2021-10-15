ARTICLE

Welcome to the second episode of a series on Business Exit Strategies. Listen in as Vandenack Weaver Partner Mike Weaver joins our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver, to discuss non-disclosure agreements when selling your business. What is a non-disclosure agreement? When should you use one and what type of information is included? Do they last forever? What are the risks if I use an online template? Do they vary by state? Learn all this and more so you can protect yourself and your information during the sales process.

Originally Published 27 July 2021

