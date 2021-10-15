United States:
Non-Disclosure Agreements When Selling Your Business (Podcast)
15 October 2021
Vandenack Weaver
Welcome to the second episode of a series on Business Exit
Strategies. Listen in as Vandenack Weaver Partner Mike Weaver joins
our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack
Weaver, to discuss non-disclosure agreements when selling your
business. What is a non-disclosure agreement? When should you use
one and what type of information is included? Do they last forever?
What are the risks if I use an online template? Do they vary by
state? Learn all this and more so you can protect yourself and your
information during the sales process.
Originally Published 27 July 2021
