Represents the largest global investment ever made in women-focused workforce technology

New York - October 11, 2021 - Cooley advised The Mom Project, a job board for mothers to discover their economic potential, on its $80 million Series C funding round. Partner Adam Dinow led the Cooley team advising The Mom Project on the funding.

Leeds Illuminate led the round, with participation from existing investors 7GC, Initialized Capital, OCA Ventures, Citi, High Alpha and Grotech Ventures. The Mom Project will use the new capital to invest in product development, distribution and team growth to advance its goal of connecting moms with more than $1 billion in economic opportunity in the next two years.

"We've demonstrated to the market that betting on moms is good business," Allison Robinson, founder and CEO of The Mom Project, said in a news release. "We've seen 20x growth over the last three years and are eager to leverage this momentum and the trust and equity we've earned with moms and our customers and partners to continue building and expanding the reach of category-defining solutions that reshape how work evolves to meet the needs of modern families."

The Mom Project is committed to helping women remain active in the workforce in every stage of their journey by working with employers who are committed to designing and supporting a better workplace. Its community for working mothers allows women to support each other, connect to career goal support and gain access to the resources needed to thrive in their personal working parenthood journey.

