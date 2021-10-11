Over 60 Pryor Cashman attorneys across numerous practice areas have been recognized for inclusion in the 2021 Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyer rates exceptional lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. 

Access the full lists through the resource links below. 

