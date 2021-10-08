United States:
BMD Assists Olympic Steel On Recent Acquisitions
08 October 2021
Brennan Manna & Diamond
BMD President and Member Matthew Heinle, Attorney Michael De Matteis and Attorney Nicholas Karam advised Olympic Steel in
two recent transactions.
Click here to read about Olympic
Steel Acquiring Shaw Stainless & Alloy.
Click here to read about
Olympic Steel Announcing the Sale of Detroit Assets and
Operations.
