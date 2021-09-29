Palo Alto – September 28, 2021 – Cooley advised Byju's, a personalized learning platform, on its definitive agreement to acquire K-12 creative coding platform Tynker, further accelerating Byju's US market expansion. Lawyers Rishab Kumar, Steve Tonsfeldt and Erik Edwards led the Cooley team advising Byju's.

Byju's acquisition of Tynker will help guide the two edtech giants toward their goal of unlocking a love for creative coding by innovating, exploring and setting new benchmarks for personalized tech-enabled learning solutions. The acquisition will not only expand Byju's US footprint by providing access to the more than 60 million students and 100,000+ schools in Tynker's existing global user base, but also is key for both brands to execute their shared vision of democratizing access to coding for students.

Founded in 2015 by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, Byju's was created to unlock the love for learning for students K-12. By blending real-world and digital play in a seamless, active way, the company has created an opportunity for people to learn at their own pace and preferred style with the support of an empowering network of 11,000+ global educators. Byju's is paving the way for geography-agnostic learning tools that sit at the cross-section of mobile, interactive content and personalized learning methodologies.

