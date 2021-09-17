This evening at sundown, our Jewish friends and family will reflect and observe Yom Kippur, a day of atonement. This solemn occasion is a time for quiet reflection and prayer. According to History:

Yom Kippur—the Day of Atonement—is considered the most important holiday in the Jewish faith. Falling in the month of Tishrei (September or October in the Gregorian calendar), it marks the culmination of the 10 Days of Awe, a period of introspection and repentance that follows Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. According to tradition, it is on Yom Kippur that God decides each person's fate, so Jews are encouraged to make amends and ask forgiveness for sins committed during the past year. The holiday is observed with a 25-hour fast and a special religious service. Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah are known as Judaism's "High Holy Days." Yom Kippur 2021 begins on the evening of Wednesday, September 15 and ends on the evening of Thursday, September 16.

Pryor Cashman wishes our friends and family of the Jewish faith a blessed Yom Kippur observance.

Learn more about the occasion and its history in the resource links below.