United States:
TMA Announces 2021 TMA Turnaround/Transaction Of The Year Award Recipients
21 September 2021
Cooley LLP
Cooley partner and business restructuring & reorganization
practice chair Cullen Speckhart has been honored with Turnaround
Management Association's Turnaround/Transaction of the Year
Award for her work on Valeritas' sale to Zealand Pharma.
The Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Awards are chosen based on a
rigorous peer-review process by the volunteer TMA Awards Committee.
This process includes extensive diligence of each nominated case.
As the judges review all components of each entry, they look for
well-defined, measurable outcomes.
Read the article
Originally published in Turnaround Management
Association
