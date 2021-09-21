Cooley partner and business restructuring & reorganization practice chair Cullen Speckhart has been honored with Turnaround Management Association's Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Award for her work on Valeritas' sale to Zealand Pharma.



The Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Awards are chosen based on a rigorous peer-review process by the volunteer TMA Awards Committee. This process includes extensive diligence of each nominated case. As the judges review all components of each entry, they look for well-defined, measurable outcomes.

Originally published in Turnaround Management Association

