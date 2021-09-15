Pryor Cashman represented Clear Thinking Group, LLC, a New Jersey-based management consulting firm that specializes in restructuring advice, in its sale to PKF O'Connor Davies LLP, a full-service CPA and advisory firm that has offices throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. The transaction closed on September 8, 2021. According to the corresponding press release:

Clear Thinking joins [PKF O'Connor Davies LLP] with a proven track record of providing financial advisory and restructuring, bankruptcy advisory, process and performance improvement, and creditors' rights services. Clear Thinking has also recently expanded its expertise into Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions. Many clients are actively seeking advisory services and guidance around enhancing their ESG actions as the topic gains traction across industries. "From our earliest meetings with the PKF O'Connor Davies team, we recognized a shared commitment to client service that informs all of our work and our workplace culture," said Stu Kessler, President of the former Clear Thinking Group. "The Firm's deep bench of industry experts, comprehensive service offerings, and shared network of referrals and clients makes this partnership a promising opportunity for all involved."

The Pryor Cashman deal team was led by Corporate Partner Edward Normandin, partner Chris Loeber, chair of the Insurance Recovery + Counseling practice, and Corporate Associate Mollie Adam with assistance from ERISA Counsel Matthew Young and Tax Associate Taylor Weinstein. Further support was provided by Maraiya Hakeem, Corporate Associate.