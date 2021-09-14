ARTICLE

Beginning this year, new federal regulations take effect that require companies to transmit accurate location information with each 911 call originating from company premises, and next year the requirements become more stringent. Federal and state E911 rules and regulations are intended to make it easier for users to reach 911 and for first responders to receive accurate location information.

Listen to this 11 minute podcast as Andrew Brown, the Managing Partner at LB3 and Chairman of TC2, explains to Joe Schmidt why complying with E911 isn't something companies can put off and offers advice on what to do now.

