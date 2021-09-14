Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
United States:
Understanding Your E911 Compliance Obligations (Podcast)
14 September 2021
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
Beginning this year, new federal regulations take effect that
require companies to transmit accurate location information with
each 911 call originating from company premises, and next year the
requirements become more stringent. Federal and state E911
rules and regulations are intended to make it easier for users to
reach 911 and for first responders to receive accurate location
information.
Listen to this 11 minute podcast as Andrew
Brown, the Managing Partner at LB3 and Chairman of TC2,
explains to Joe Schmidt why complying with E911
isn't something companies can put off and offers advice on
what to do now.
