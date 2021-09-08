The U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") has announced that licensing and examination fees charged to a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") or SBIC license applicant will be increased in accordance with the annual inflation adjustment required under SBIC regulations.

Effective October 1, 2021, the new fees will be as follows:

Licensing Fees Initial Licensing Fee (paid in conjunction with the submission of the Management Assessment Questionnaire) $10,500 Final Licensing Fee (paid in conjunction with the submission of the License Application) $36,900 Examination Fees Minimum Base Fee $9,500 Minimum Base Fee (Non-Leveraged SBICs) $31,600 Minimum Base Fee (Leveraged SBICs) $46,400

