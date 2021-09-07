ARTICLE

At sundown this evening, many Jewish families will gather to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, a "High Holy Day" which commemorates creation and begins a period of reflection and repentance. According to History:

Unlike modern New Year's celebrations, which are often raucous parties, Rosh Hashanah is a subdued and contemplative holiday. Because Jewish texts differ on the festival's length, Rosh Hashanah is observed for a single day by some denominations and for two days by others. Work is prohibited, and religious Jews spend much of the holiday attending synagogue. Because the High Holy Day prayer services include distinct liturgical texts, songs and customs, rabbis and their congregations read from a special prayer book known as the machzor during both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

According to My Jewish Learning:

What foods do we eat on Rosh Hashanah? It is customary to have big feasts on both nights of Rosh Hashanah and there are thus a plethora of customary dishes, including: honeycake, brisket, tzimmes, and more Rosh Hashanah recipes. What are some Rosh Hashanah practices? One of the common practices of Rosh Hashanah is attending the High Holy Day services, where the shofar can be heard. Many people go to a Tashlich service where they throw bread crumbs into a naturally running body of water as a means of casting away their sins. On the second night of Rosh Hashanah it is customary to eat a new fruit, a symbol of newness.

Pryor Cashman wishes all of our Jewish friends and family that observe this holiday, "L'shanah tovah tikateivu v'teichateimu" which means "A good year, and may you be inscribed and sealed."

